Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL). Transferred INF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Drury on the 10-day IL. Released INF Jake Lamb.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Miranda from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Richard Lovelady from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/OF Mark Mathias off waivers from Pittsburgh.

National League

CINCINNATTI REDS — Reinstated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville. Designated RHP Alec Mills for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated SS Connor Kaiser for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dakota Hudson from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Kody Clemens to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Wil Crowe to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Scott Alexnader to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nick Smith Jr. to a rookie scale contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed Gs Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Signed G Ausar Thompson to a rookie scale contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Bilal Coulibaly to a rookie scale contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Colton Poolman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Dryden Hunt and C Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Jordan Oesterle to a one-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Justus Annunen to a one-year deal.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year deal.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Evan Rodriguez to a four-year, one-way contract. Signed Fs Alexander True and Gerry Mayhew to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed F William Lockwood to a two-year, two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS Signed D Joe Hicketts to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Hired Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed LW Radim Zohorna and G Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts. Signed RW Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Leon Gawanke from Winnipeg in exchange for D Artemi Kniazev.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract.