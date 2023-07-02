FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Sports

Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte (IL). Transferred INF Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Drury on the 10-day IL. Released INF Jake Lamb.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Miranda from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Richard Lovelady from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/OF Mark Mathias off waivers from Pittsburgh.

National League

CINCINNATTI REDS — Reinstated RHP Derek Law from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Eduardo Salazar to Louisville. Designated RHP Alec Mills for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated SS Connor Kaiser for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Dakota Hudson from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP George Soriano to Jacksonville.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Darick Hall from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned INF Kody Clemens to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Wil Crowe to Bradenton (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned LHP Scott Alexnader to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nick Smith Jr. to a rookie scale contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed Gs Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Signed G Ausar Thompson to a rookie scale contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Bilal Coulibaly to a rookie scale contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D Colton Poolman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Dryden Hunt and C Martin Pospisil to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Jordan Oesterle to a one-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Justus Annunen to a one-year deal.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year deal.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Evan Rodriguez to a four-year, one-way contract. Signed Fs Alexander True and Gerry Mayhew to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed F William Lockwood to a two-year, two-way contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS Signed D Joe Hicketts to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Hired Mark Borowiecki as Pro Development Coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed LW Radim Zohorna and G Magnus Hellberg to one-year contracts. Signed RW Marc Johnstone to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Acquired D Leon Gawanke from Winnipeg in exchange for D Artemi Kniazev.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Calvin de Haan to a one-year contract.