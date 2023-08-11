Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Cedric Mullins from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF Ryan McKenna and RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk. S CF Aaron Hicks to Norfolk on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Chris Sale from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Brandon Walter to Worcester (IL). Sent SS Yu Chang outright to Worcester.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent SS Tyler Freeman to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment. Reinstated RHP Will Vest from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Reynoldo Lopez from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Zack Weiss to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Recalled RHPs Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled OF Lawrence Butler from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed INF/OF Tony Kemp on the paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blas Castano on a minor league contract. Placed SS J.P. Crawford on the 7-day IL, retroactive to August 10. Recalled 2B Sam Haggerty from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the paternity list. Selected the contract of OF J.P. Martinez from Round Rock (PCL). Designated OF Bubba Thompson for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Hagen Danner from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Alek Manoah to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Eduardo Salazar for assignment. Sent C Curt Casali and LHP Nick Lodolo to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on rehab assignments. Optioned OF Neck Senzel to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RF Henry Ramos from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Nick Mears to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Blake Perkins on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 3B Joe Perez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Claimed OL Logan Stenberg off waivers from Detroit. Waived WR Aron Cruickshank.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Daylen Baldwin from injured reserve with a settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed WR/KR Kalif Raymond to a two year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE La’Michael Pettway and DB Michael Tutsie on injured serve after clearing waivers.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Damien Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Keke Coutee. Signed LB Jaylon Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve. Signed DL Breeland Speaks.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCETER RAILERS — Signed D Christian Evers.