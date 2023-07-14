Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 15-day IL. Assigned 2B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned 1B Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (IL) on rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Angel Zerpa to Omaha (IL). Transferred RHP Josh Staumont from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11 and LHP Richard Lovelady on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 11. Recalled RHP Freddy Tarok from Las Vegas (PCL). Assigned 2B Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas. Selected the contract of 3B Zack Gelof and C Tyler Soderstrom from Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Yandy Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Colin Houck and RHP Brandon Sproat on a minor league contract and will be assigned to the Florida Complex League (FCL) team.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley (IL) and OF Johan Rojas from Reading (EL). Placed OF Christian Pache on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11 and INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso (IL). Reinstated RHP Steven Wilson from the 15-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Paolo Espino from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list.

Minor League

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Luis Atlies and C Jordan Siket. Released C Mike Gulino.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS —Signed INF Trevor Austin.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Ben Terwilliger and LHP Alex Theis. Released RHPs Donovan Armas, Jestin Jones and Andrew Kramer and OF Taylor Olmstead.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Austin Davis.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Stephen Chamblee to Joliet. Signed LHP Evan Rutckyj.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Jonathan Soto. Released INF Wyatt Stapp.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed 3B Alejandro Figueredo.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Amari Bailey to a two-way contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Dante Exum.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Announced free agent DT Malik Jackson retired.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DT Kobie Turner and DE Byron Young to rookie contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released F Alex Galcheyuk through the termination of his contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year, two-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Anton Wahlberg to a three-year, entry-level contract. Signed LW Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Wyatt Newpower to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Michelle Kennedy president and alternate governor.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed D Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Johny Gruden to a one-year, two-way contract and D Emil Pieniniemi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Dalibor Dvorsky to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Carson Gicewicz to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Keeghan Howdeshell from Kansas in exchange for D Jared Brandt.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Julian Carranza an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a match on July 12 against Nashville. Fined Sporting Kansas M Gadi Kinda an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in a match on July 12 against Real Salt Lake and absolved Real Salt Lake F Cristian Arango’s yellow card for this incident.

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Justin Che on a permanent transfer agreement from Brondby IF of the Danish Superliga.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney for comments made detrimental to the league using social media, on July 9.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Elliot Butcher, Denzel Washington and Adam Wilinsky assistant men’s basketball coaches.