Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Vallimont from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Mychal Givens from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned C James McCann to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RF Akil Baddoo to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned OF Diego Hernandez to Quad Cities (ML) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Collin Snider from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Omaha.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) and appointed him the 27th man for a double header. Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon form Somerset (EL) to Hudson Valley (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Jalen Beeks from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LHP Aroldis Chapman.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Jake Wong outright to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Julio Urias from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Justin Bruihl to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Archie Bradley for assignment. Recalled RHP George Soriano from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP J.B. Bukauskas from Nashville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Clayton Andrews from Nashville. Designated RHP Matt Bush and LHP Thomas Pannone for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Appointed RHP Dakota Hudson the 27th man for a double header.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Drew Carlton on the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Tom Cosgrove from the 15-day IL. Assigned RHP Robert Suarez to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Padres on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Pedro Avila from El Paso (PCL). Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Patrick Ruotolo on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed F Brandon Miller to a rookie scale contract.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Jarace Walker and G Ben Sheppard to rookie scale contracts.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed Gs Dru Smith ad Jamaree Bouyea to two-way contracts.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed Gs Anthony Black and Jett Howard to rookie scale contracts.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed Gs Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV to two-way contracts.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Scott Henderson and F Kris Murray to rookie contracts.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Victor Wembanyama to a rookie scale contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB TreVius Tomlinson, DE Ochaun Mathis and RB Zach Evans.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added WR Jeremy Murphy ad LB Brain Cole to the practice squad. Placed WR Carlton Agudosi and DB Redha Kramdi on the injured list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two way contract.

ARIZONA COYOTES —Signed D Troy Stecher and LW Jason Zucker to one-year contracts, F Alex Galchenyuk and G Matt Villalta to one-year, two-way contacts and C Nick Bjugstad to a two-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed LW James van Riemsdyk and D Kevin Shattenkirk to one-year contracts, C Morgan Geekie and C Patrick Brown to two-year contracts and LW Milan Lucic to a one-year contract. Signed LW Luke Toporowski to a two-year, entry-level contract. Signed C Jayson Megna to a one-year, two-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed Gs Devin Cooley, Dustin Tokarski and Michael Houser and C Justin Richards to one-year, two-way contracts, C Tyson Joost and D Erik Johnson to one-year contracts and D Connor Clifton to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed G Antti Raanta to a one-year contract, G Frederik Anderson and D Dmitry Orlov to two-year contracts, LW Michael Bunting to a three-year contract and re-signed RW Jesper Fast to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Ryan Donato to a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Jonathan Drouin to a one-year contract. Signed LW Miles Wood to a six-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Adam Fantilli to a three-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joel Hanley to a two-year contract and C Matt Duchene, C Sam Steel and RW Craig Smith to one-year contracts.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract, C Klim Kostin and G Alex Lyon to two-year contracts, D Justin Holl to a three-year contract, G James Reimer to a one-year contract and D Gustav Lindstrom to a one-year contract. Signed F J.T. Compher to a five-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Drake Caggiula and D Ben Gleason to two-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Noel Hoefenmayer to a entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PATHERS — Signed C Kevin Stenlund and D Mike Reilly to a one-year contracts and agreed to terms with Ds Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Lucas Carlsson and G Anthony Stolarz on one-year, one-way contracts, D Niko Mikkola on a three-year, one-way contract, D Dmitry Kulikov on a one-year, one-way contract and F Grigori Denisenko on a two-year, one-way contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed Cs Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Trevor Lewis and G Cam Talbot to a one-year contracts and D Andreas Englund to a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Jason King assistant coach. Signed F Vinni Lettieri to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Brady Keeper and C Philippe Maillet to one-year, two-way contracts.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Luke Schenn to a three-year contract, F Gustav Nyquist and C Cody Glass to two-year contracts, G Troy Grosenick to a one-year, two-way contract, F Anthony Angello to a two-year, two-way contract and C Ryan O’Reilly to a four-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed RW Nate Bastian to a two-year contract and F Michael McLeod to a one-year contract. Acquired D Colin Miller from Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round 2025 draft pick. Signed Fs Kyle Criscuolo and G Erik Kallgren to one-year, two-way contracts and Justin Dowling to two-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed G Semyon Varlamov to a four-year contract. Signed D Scott Mayfield and LW Pierre Engvall to seven-year contracts. Signed G Ilya Sorokin to an eight-year contract extension.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW Blake Wheeler on a one-year contract, signed Cs Tyler Pitlick and Nick Bonino to one-year contracts, D Nikolas Brouillard and D Connor Mackey to one-year, two-way contracts and C Riley Nash to a two-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year contract, G Joonas Korpisalo to a five-year contract, LW Bokondji Imama, Cs Rourke Chartier and Matthew Highmore and RW Josh Currie to one-year, two-way contracts, C Garrett Pilon to a two-way contract and D Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Ryan Poehling to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Matt Nieto and C Lars Eller to two-year contracts. Signed G Tristan Jarry to a five-year contract. Signed D Ryan Graves to a six-year contract. Signed G Alex Nedeljkovic to a one year contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Wyatt Kalynuk to a one-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Kyle Burroughs to a three-year contract, and G MacKenzie Blackwood and RW Givani Smith to two-year contracts.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed RWs Marian Studenic and John Hayde to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Brian Dumoulin to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Conor Sheary to a three-year contract and Fs Josh Archibald to a two-year, entry-level contract, F Logan Brown and F Mitchell Chaffee to one-year, two-way contracts and Luke Glendening and G Jonas Johasson to two-year contracts.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Agreed to terms with RW Ryan Reaves on a three-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Ian Cole and C Teddy Blueger to a one-year contracts, C Tristen Nielsen to a two-year, entry-level contract, D Matt Irwin to a one-year, two-way contract and D Carson Soucy to a three-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Mason Geertsen to a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Acquired D Joel Edmundson from Montreal in exchange for a third-round and seventh-round 2024 draft pick.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Collin Delia to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey from FC Cincinnati 2 for the 2024 season with options through 2026.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Omar Valencia form NY Red Bulls II to a short-term agreement.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Signed M Taylor Otto and F Cyera Hintzen as national team replacement players (NTRP).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Agreed to terms with F Ouleymata Sarr on a three-year contract.