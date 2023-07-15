Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Cionel Perz to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Other news
Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident
As federal investigators look into the Greyhound bus accident in Illinois that killed three passengers, one thing they’ll examine is the role parked trucks had in the wreck.
In this screenshot from a livestream broadcast by the State of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill, Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harold Washington Library's Thomas Hughes Children's Library in downtown Chicago. The new law will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. (State of Illinois via AP)
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state’s libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
Macoupin County Republican Central Committee Chairman Tom Stoecker poses for a photo outside the Macoupin County Courthouse Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Carlinville, Ill. Carlinville is located in one of Illinois' Congressional districts that flipped from Republican to Democrat as a result of gerrymandering. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years
Americans may not like political gridlock, but a new Associated Press analysis indicates that the closely divided Congress relatively accurately reflects the desires of voters.
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles during a bill signing ceremony Monday, March 13, 2023, in Chicago. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, June 9, 2023, signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Illinois adopts new LGBTQ+ protections for community deemed ‘under attack’ in the US
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into law two measures aimed at safeguarding the rights of LGBTQ+ people as other states move to restrict the community, just days after the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with SSs Brice Matthews, RHPs Jake Bloss, Ethan Pecko, Jackson Nezuh and Joey Dixon, 2B Ryan Johnson, SS Jeron Williams, 3B Austin Deming, OF Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and LHP Colby Langford on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with SS Anthony Sherwin and RHP Ben Petschke on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Cole Ragans from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jose Miranda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Robert Emery on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned RHP Cole Sulser to Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Diamonbacks for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Max Fried to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP A.J. Minter on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley as the 27th man for a double header.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 3B Jake Alu from Rochester (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Rico Garcia on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kikoa Kalinic.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Anton Stralman signed a one-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Ty Smith to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F David Edstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed F Trenton Bliss to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired G Marko Ilic from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortijk on a permanent transfer for a two-and-a-half-year deal with options for 2026 and 2027.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Lionel Messi.

USL

USL Super League (Women’s Soccer)

TAMPA BAY — Named Christina Unkel president and Denise Schlite-Brown head coach.