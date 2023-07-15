Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Cionel Perz to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Michael Kelly from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with SSs Brice Matthews, RHPs Jake Bloss, Ethan Pecko, Jackson Nezuh and Joey Dixon, 2B Ryan Johnson, SS Jeron Williams, 3B Austin Deming, OF Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and LHP Colby Langford on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with SS Anthony Sherwin and RHP Ben Petschke on minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled LHP Cole Ragans from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jose Miranda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Robert Emery on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled LHP John King from Round Rock (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned RHP Cole Sulser to Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Diamonbacks for a rehab assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned LHP Max Fried to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP A.J. Minter on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 12. Recalled RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Lehigh Valley as the 27th man for a double header.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 3B Jake Alu from Rochester (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Rico Garcia on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kikoa Kalinic.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Anton Stralman signed a one-year contract with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Ty Smith to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Tanner Jeannot to a two-year contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed F David Edstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed F Trenton Bliss to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Acquired G Marko Ilic from Belgian Pro League side KV Kortijk on a permanent transfer for a two-and-a-half-year deal with options for 2026 and 2027.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Lionel Messi.

USL

USL Super League (Women’s Soccer)

TAMPA BAY — Named Christina Unkel president and Denise Schlite-Brown head coach.