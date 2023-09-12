Biden impeachment inquiry
Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHPs Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie to Akron (EL) on rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Zach McAllister. Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 10. Transferred INF Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Luke Weaver off waivers from Seattle.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Curtis Mead from Durham (IL). Placed CF Jose Siti on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jesse Chavez and SS Ehire Adrianza to Gwinnett (IL) on rehab assignments.

CINCINNATI REDS —Reinstated LHP Brandon Williamson from the 7-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent CF Blake Perkins and 1B Darin Ruf to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Jack Anderson, RB Tyler Goodson and TE Jordan Murray to the practice squad. Released RB Jason Huntley, TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR Mike Strachan from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Lucky Johnson to the practice squad. Signed RB Myles Gaskin.

PHHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad. Promoted LB Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad to the active roster.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Jason Peters to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Oliver Martin.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Tomas Tatar to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Santiago Morales to a homegrown player contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Joe Stetson chief commercial officer, Elisa Padilla chief marketing officer, Christina Giunta-Quarino chief of staff and Claire Noonan head of human resources.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a permanent transfer of F Milan Iloski to FC Nordsjaelland (Danish Superliga side) at the end of this season.