Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Colton Cowser and RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Brandon Walter and INF Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Charlotte (IL) and SS Jose Rodriguez from Birmingham (SL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated LHP Matt Moore and RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Reinstated RHP Cal Quantrill from the 10-day IL and C David Fry from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Cody Morris and Hunter Gaddis to Columbus (IL). Recalled SS Jose Tena from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled 3B Andre Lipcius from Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Grae Kessinger from the 10-day IL. Set RHP Jake Cousins outright to Sugar land (IL). Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Brady Singer on the paternity list. Selected the contract of SS Mick Loftin from Omaha (IL). Recalled RF Edward Olivares and RHP James McArthur from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Herget, Gerardo Reyes and Andrew Wantz, LHP Kolton Ingram and INF Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Kyen Paris from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of OF Andrew Stevenson and LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Transferred SS Jose Miranda from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Agreed to terms with OF Jasson Dominguez and C Austen Wells. Sent RHP Luis Gil to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of C Austin Wells from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty. Activated RHP Dominic Leone from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the 10-day IL and RHP Kevin Kelly from the 15-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled C Sam Huff and LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo (IL). Transferred RHP Hagen Danner from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RF Sam Hilliard on the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Dylan Lee from the 60-day IL. Recalled 2B Forrest Wall from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Shane Green. Recalled OF Alexander Canario from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Hunter Greene on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Reinstated CF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader. Recalled RHP Brett Kennedy from Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP Tejay Antone from the 60-day IL. Placed RHPs Ben Lively and Fernando Cruz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Designated RHP Alan Busenitz for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Carson Spiers from Chattanooga (SL). Sent RHP Tony Santillan outright to Louisville. Optioned CF T.J. Hopkins to Louisville. Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled INF/OF Xavier Edwards and RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Clayton Andrew and SS Owen Miller from Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled 3B Brett Raby, RHP Jose Butto and SS Ronny Mauricio from Syracuse (IL). Optioned SS Danny Mendick to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Ranger Suarez from the 15-day IL and OF Cristian Pache from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Max Kranick from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Carmen Miodzinski from the 15-day IL. Designated RHPS Yohan Ramirez, OF Cal Mitchell and Joe Barlow for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Miguel Andujar from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Lars Nootbar from the 10-day IL and RHP Ryan Helsley from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF Brendan Donovan from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Woodford from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Travis Blankenhorn from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester. Waived RHP Rico Garcia.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Yaya Chentouf. Placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the inactive list. Reinstated RHP Robert Stock to the active list. Released RHP Justin Courtney.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Shaun Corbin and OL David Sharpe to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB A.J. Thomas to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB A.J. Green to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad. Released C James Empey from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LB Ochaun Mathis on injured reserve. Signed DB Duke Shelley.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR T.J. Luther to the practice squad. Released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Justin Murray to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIGEPORT ISLANDERS — Named Matt McDonald and Pascal Rheume assistant coaches.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Myles Abbate.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Roman Celentano to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned G Andrew Thomas to New Mexico United (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Benjamin Barjolo.

NWSL

NWSL — Approved the sale of Chicago to ownership group led by aura Riketts.