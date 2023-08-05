This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent CF Cedric Mullins to Bowie (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Lane Ramsey from Charlotte (IL). Claimed RHP Brent Honeywell of waivers from San Diego. Placed RHP Gregory Santos on the bereavement list.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated LHP Andrew Vasquez from Philadelphia waivers. Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Nestor Cortes from the 60-day IL and his rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Dany Jimenez from the 60-day IL and OF Esteury Ruiz from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Ramon Laureano for assignment. Assigned INF/OF Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas (PCL). Released C Manny Pina.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Dylan Lee to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed CB Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4. Sent RHPs Vladimir Gutierrez and Hunter Greene to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments. Recalled CF T.J. Hopkins from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Shelby Miller to the Atlantic Coast League (ACL) Dodgers on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Placed RHP J.T. Chargois on the 15- day IL, retroactive to Aug. 4. Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers and RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Michael Wacha and 3B Brandon Dixon to El Paso (PCL) on rehab assignments.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Mason Thompson on the 15-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Frank Ntilikina.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Released F Liz Dixon.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Chase Allen with an injury designation. Signed TE Marcedes Lewis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Logan Wilson to a four-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Gavin Heslop and T Derrick Kelly II.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DL Forrest Merrill. Waived G Yasir Durant.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tae Hayes and WR Avery Davis. Waived LB Zach Morton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TEs Nick Eubanks and Michael Jacobson. Placed OT Jake Witt on injured reserve. Waived RB Toriano Clinton.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Justin Murray.