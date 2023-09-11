Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Jasson Dominguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 10.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jarred Kelonic from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Cade Lowe to Tacoma (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the paternity list. Recalled C Jose Herrera from Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHP Michael Soroka from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Stephens from Gwinnett. Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Robert Suarez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT David Sharpe. Signed DE Chris Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dylan Cole.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Jamison Crowder from the practice squad to the active roster.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Tyson Fawcett.