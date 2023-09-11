Pennsylvania escaped murderer
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of OF Estevan Florial from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Jasson Dominguez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 10.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Jarred Kelonic from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Cade Lowe to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Erik Swanson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Gabriel Moreno on the paternity list. Recalled C Jose Herrera from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred RHP Michael Soroka from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jackson Stephens from Gwinnett. Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Robert Suarez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT David Sharpe. Signed DE Chris Wormley and CB Dicaprio Bootle to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dylan Cole.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted WR Jamison Crowder from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Tyson Fawcett.