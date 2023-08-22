GOP debate
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Tampa Bay SS Wander Franco on administrative leave.

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated CF Greg Allen for assignment. Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 15-day IL. Recalled SS Oswald Peraza and OF Everson Pereira from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Billy McKinney on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Jared Shuster from Gwinnett. Optioned RHP Allan Winans to Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Blake Treinen to the Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF Michael Busch from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed DH J.D. Martinez on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Dennis Santana outright to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Matthew Liberatore on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Barnes from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP John Brebbia to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned SS Jeter Downs to Rochester (IL). Agreed to terms with manager Dave Martinez on a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated OF Scott Kelly. Placed OF Boog Powell on the IL, retroactive to August 20.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Philadelphia G James Harden an undisclosed amount for public trade demands made on August 14th and 17th.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Madi Williams to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Zach McCloud.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB DaShaun White.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Josh Hammond. Placed WR Jalen Virgil on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated TE Tanner Conner from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Dazz Newsome. Signed WR Anthony Miller.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Ricard LeCounte III.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Michael Badgley. Waived Ks Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension.