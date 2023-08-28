US Open Tennis
Trump trial date set
Back to school
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent INF Isan Diaz outright to Toledo (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent C Francisco Mejia outright to Durham (IL).

Other news
Attorney George Gomez, right, speaks as Attorney Alanna Myerson, left, and Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, listen during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr.'s Nov. 6 trial will go head as previously scheduled. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Illinois judge refuses to dismiss case against father of parade shooting suspect
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Madigan at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. A federal prosecutor has told jurors that evidence would show the former chief of staff lied to a grand jury to protect his boss. That assertion came during opening statements at the perjury and obstruction of justice trial in Chicago of Tim Mapes. He served for almost two decades as Madigan’s chief of staff. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Jury convicts ex-chief of staff of lying to protect his boss, former Illinois House speaker Madigan
Gilda Jackson walks on a pasture on her property that she grows hay on in Paradise, Texas, Monday, Aug. 21, 2022. Jackson, who trains and sells horses, has been plagued by grasshoppers this year, a problem that only gets worse when the hatch quickens in times of heat and drought. Jackson watched this summer as the insects chewed through a 35-acre pasture she badly needs for hay and what they didn't destroy, the sun burned up. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Climate change may force more farmers and ranchers to consider irrigation — at a steep cost

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Glenn Otto from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Jonathan Hernandez to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 3B Matt Chapman on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Ernie Clement from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated B Ozzie Albie from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Jared Shuster and SS Vaughn Grissom to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Darius Vines from Gwinnett.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Blake Rutherford to Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released QB Colt McCoy, S Sean Chandler and CB Nate Hairston. Placed QB Kyler Murray on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed OL Pat Elflein on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released S De Andre Houston-Carson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DT Bravvion Roy, OT Kellen Diesch and G Logan Stenberg.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released K Cade York.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Pat O’Donnell.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released WR James Washington and WR Breshad Perriman.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Traded K Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OLB Malik Reed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived QB Jordan Ta’amu, CBs Kalon Barnes, C.J. Coldon Jr., and Jameson Houston, RB Abram Smith, TE Colin Thompson, LBs Wilson Huber, Tanner Vallejo and Jake Gervase, G Josh Sokol, Ts Charitian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams, DL Calvin Avery and WR Garett Maag. Released CB Tay Gowan with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired OL Vederian Lowe, pending a physical evaluation from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Released P Corliss Waitman. Released QB Trace McSorley.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed TE Chris Myarick on injured reserve. Waived G Jack Anderson, G Wyatt Davis and DB Zyon Gilbert with injury designations.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Zonovan Knight.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LBs Tanner Muse and Toby Ndukwe, OT Le’Raven Clark, OL William Dunkle, Ss Jalen Elliott and Kenny Robinson, RB Darius Hagans, CB Lavert Hill, DL Manny Jones and QB Tanner Morgan.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated OL Dilon Radunz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Alize Mack, DB Josh Thompson and RB Jonathan Ward.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released WRs Marcus Kemp and Zion Bowens, LB Ferrod Gardner, DTs Isaiah Mack and Anthony Montalvo, CBs D.J. Stirgus and DaMarcus Fields, DE Joshua Pryor, S Joshua Kalu and RB Jaret Patterson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed goaltending coach Corey Schwab to a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Mason McCarty and G Jacob Kucharski.