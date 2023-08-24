Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Korey Lee from Charlotte. Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent C Zack Collins outright to Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (IL). Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jacob Lopez and 2B Curtis Mead to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley and 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Stone Garrett on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Jeter Downs from Rochester (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Traded S Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round 204 draft pick.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland. Placed OT Kilian Zierer on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB A.J. Johnson. Waived LB Mike Rose. Waived S Myles Dorn with an injury designation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released WR N’Keal Harry. Signed S Jake Gervase.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract to retire with the organization.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed assistant coach Mario Duhamel to a multi-year contract extension.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Zane Franklin.
COLLEGE
HOBART — Named Liam Murphy offensive line coach, Jacob Lees linebacker coach and Mike Zaccone tight ends coach.