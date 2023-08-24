Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Korey Lee from Charlotte. Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent C Zack Collins outright to Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (IL). Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jacob Lopez and 2B Curtis Mead to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley and 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Stone Garrett on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Jeter Downs from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Traded S Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round 204 draft pick.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland. Placed OT Kilian Zierer on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB A.J. Johnson. Waived LB Mike Rose. Waived S Myles Dorn with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released WR N’Keal Harry. Signed S Jake Gervase.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract to retire with the organization.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed assistant coach Mario Duhamel to a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Zane Franklin.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Liam Murphy offensive line coach, Jacob Lees linebacker coach and Mike Zaccone tight ends coach.