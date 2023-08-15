Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Royce Lewis from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Willi Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Romano from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled SS Vaughn Grissom from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LF Jesse Winker to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Memphis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Arguelles on a minor league contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Sean Chandler.
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Signed CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi. Waived CB Anthony Witherstone.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract extension.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated RB Bryce Hall from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Xazavian Valladay. Waived RB John Lovett.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Jordy Brooks from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with President and CEO Victor Cui.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired D Jeff Petry from Montreal in exchange for D Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 conditional 4th-round draft pick.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Trevor Cosgrove and Ashton Calder.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY —Signed F Billy Sharp through the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.