Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Royce Lewis from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Willi Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 12.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jordan Romano from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nate Pearson to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Recalled SS Vaughn Grissom from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Nick Lodolo to Chattanooga (SL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LF Jesse Winker to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Casey Lawrence from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Arguelles on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed S Sean Chandler.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated LB Tyler Matakevich from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve. Signed CB Duron Lowe and LB Olakunle Fatukasi. Waived CB Anthony Witherstone.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Raekwon McMillan to a one-year contract extension.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated RB Bryce Hall from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Xazavian Valladay. Waived RB John Lovett.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated LB Jordy Brooks from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Announced they have mutually parted ways with President and CEO Victor Cui.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired D Jeff Petry from Montreal in exchange for D Gustav Lindstrom and a 2025 conditional 4th-round draft pick.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Trevor Cosgrove and Ashton Calder.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY —Signed F Billy Sharp through the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.