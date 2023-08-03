Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Trayce Thompson from the 60-day IL.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL) on rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-ay IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated OF Tommy Pham. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Brice Turang.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Merrick Baldo, Mikey Tepper, Travis Sthele and Travis Sykora and OF Dylan Crews. Optioned SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (IL). Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Rochester.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Ernest Scott head coach and promoted Nathan Bubes to assistant coach an Michael Di Benedetto to assistant coach/director of operations for Iowa Wolves (G League affiliate).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Bobby Evans. Signed Ts Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred Marcelino Moreno to Coritiba FC (Brazil’s Série A. Moreno) permanently. Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from St. Louis City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Michael Barrios to LA Galaxy in exchange for first-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and up to $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Sidnei Tavares on loan from FC Porte (Portugal), (pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Eric Davis using general allocation money, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed F Jose Fajardo from Club Atletico Independiente (Panama first division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC DALLAS — Acquired M Asier Illarrmendi, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,

LA GALAXY — Signed D Maya Yoshida through end of 2024 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M Jose Cifuentes to Rangers F.C. (Scottish Premiership).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Jan Gregus from Nashville SC in exchange for a second-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan from Watford FC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough F.C. (EFL Championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Sam Adekugbe from Hatayspor (Turkish Super Lig side) through 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Named Mary Wittenberg president.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Matt Risdon recruiting coordinator an assistant coach.

RUTGERS — Named Ryan Mather assistant women’s volleyball coach.