Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Tropical Storm Lee
Great Wall of China
AP Top 25 Poll
Mitch McConnell
Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 3.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Mason Miller from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Easton Lucas from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Devin Sweet from Las Vegas. Optioned LHP Sam Long and RHP Zach Neal to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Spencer Patton for assignment.

Other news
FILE - An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. The airline said Tuesday, Sept. 5, that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.” (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)
Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit
FILE - This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, a final design featuring 58 candle-like beams for a permanent memorial to the victims, survivors and first responders of modern America's deadliest mass shooting was approved by county officials in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP, File)
Design approved for memorial to the victims and survivors of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting
Atlanta Dream head coach Tanisha Wright, center, draws on a whiteboard during overtime of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHPs Collin McHugh and Michael Soroka on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Darius Vines from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Luke Little from Iowa (IL). Designated RHP Shane Green for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Thyago Vieira from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Nashville.

PITTSBUGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Jared Triolo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed DH/OF Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 5.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Wade Meckler to Sacramento (PCL). Placed C Patrick Bailey on the 7-deay IL. Recalled C Joey Bart and OF Luis Matos from Sacramento.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Larry Roundtree and S Scott Nelson to the practice squad. Placed S Brandon Hill on the practice squad injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Jamison Crowder and CB Keidron Smith to the practice squad. Released DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrique McGhee, WR Ravi Alston, WR/KR Ronnie Blackmon and DE Nate Givhan to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed general manager Bill Armstrong to a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Connor Welsh.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced head coach Sam Laity have parted ways.