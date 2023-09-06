Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 3.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Mason Miller from the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Easton Lucas from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Devin Sweet from Las Vegas. Optioned LHP Sam Long and RHP Zach Neal to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Spencer Patton for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHPs Collin McHugh and Michael Soroka on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Darius Vines from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Luke Little from Iowa (IL). Designated RHP Shane Green for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Thyago Vieira from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Clayton Andrews to Nashville.

PITTSBUGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Jared Triolo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed DH/OF Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 5.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Wade Meckler to Sacramento (PCL). Placed C Patrick Bailey on the 7-deay IL. Recalled C Joey Bart and OF Luis Matos from Sacramento.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Larry Roundtree and S Scott Nelson to the practice squad. Placed S Brandon Hill on the practice squad injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Jamison Crowder and CB Keidron Smith to the practice squad. Released DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrique McGhee, WR Ravi Alston, WR/KR Ronnie Blackmon and DE Nate Givhan to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed general manager Bill Armstrong to a multi-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Connor Welsh.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced head coach Sam Laity have parted ways.