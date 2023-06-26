Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Monday, June 26
MLB
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1.
It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels.
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4.
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.