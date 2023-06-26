Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Sports

Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Monday, June 26

MLB

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Trout, Ohtani give Angels 2-1 walk-off win over White Sox
Mike Trout scored on a game-ending wild pitch, Shohei Ohtani hit his 26th home run, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-1.
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien races around third base on his way to score a run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury
It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, holds the home run hat as manager Phil Nevin stands next to him, after Mike Trout hit a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ohtani hits MLB-best 25th homer, goes back-to-back with Trout, but Díaz rallies Rockies past Angels
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz’s go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) waits to bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle’s Safeco Field.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.