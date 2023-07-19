FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Wednesday, July 19

MLB

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Other news
FILE - Northwestern Athletic Director Derrick Gragg gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleged Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University President Michael Schill, the board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Northwestern hazing scandal puts school in company with schools such as Penn State
Northwestern has been added to a long list of American universities to face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual abuse.
FILE - Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Amusan says she has been charged with a rules violation for missing three doping tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and said she would fight the charges. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
Tobi Amusan, women’s record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests
World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months.
Oakland Athletics' JJ Bleday (33) celebrates with Aledmys Díaz, left, after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Noda and Bleday homer in 2nd, A’s beat Red Sox 3-0 to end 8-game skid
Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani’s RBI triple, Moniak’s big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1
Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas at New York, 1 p.m.