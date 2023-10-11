Israel-Hamas war
Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Wednesday, Oct. 11

MLB PLAYOFFS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Other news
Tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, attends the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Texas Rangers' Corey Seager hits a solo home run in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Seager breaks Bonds’ Division Series record for walks, is 1st in postseason to draw 9 in 3 games
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi sits on the bench as a potential substitute ahead of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Houston at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:07 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs Sacramento, 10 p.m. at Anaheim, Calif.

NHL

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Las Vegas at New York, 9 p.m.