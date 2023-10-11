Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, Oct. 11
MLB PLAYOFFS
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 7:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5:07 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona, 9:07 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs Sacramento, 10 p.m. at Anaheim, Calif.
NHL
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
WNBA FINALS
Las Vegas at New York, 9 p.m.