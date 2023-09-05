AP Top 25 Poll
Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Austin Voth outright to Norfolk (IL) .

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent SS Ehire Adrianza to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Ben Heller to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett. Transferred RHP Yonny Chirinos from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed SS Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Gwinnett.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Matthew Liberatore from the 15-day IL. Placed LHP Jolo Romero on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 2. Recalled INF Jose Fermin from Memphis (IL). Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Zach Gentry to the practice squad.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced the departure of head coach Robin Fraser. Named Chris Little interim head coach.

COLUMBUS CREW — Waived M Luis Diaz.