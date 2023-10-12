This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead

Oct. 13

1903 — The Boston Pilgrims won the first World Series, five games to three, with a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

1914 — The Boston Braves completed a sweep of the Philadelphia Athletics, first in World Series history, with a 3-1 victory.

1921 — Art Nehf tossed a 1-0, four-hitter against the New York Yankees for the World Series title in eight games. The Giants scored their run in the first inning on an error by shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh.

1960 — Bill Mazeroski opened the bottom of the ninth with a home run off Ralph Terry of the New York Yankees to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 10-9 victory and the World Series in seven games.

1971 — The first World Series night game was played in Pittsburgh with the Pirates beating Baltimore 4-3. Roberto Clemente had three hits for Pittsburgh.

1978 — New York third baseman Graig Nettles put on a fielding clinic and prevented seven runs as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 3 of the World Series. Nettles made four spectacular stops and gave the Yankees the first victory of the series.

1984 — Alan Trammell’s two home runs backed Jack Morris’ second complete game to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-2 victory and a 3-1 lead over the San Diego Padres in the World Series.

1993 — Tommy Greene of Philadelphia outpitched Greg Maddux and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to win the National League pennant in six games.

1996 — New York won its 34th American League pennant with a 6-4 victory over Baltimore. The Yankees took the ALCS 4-1 and went to the World Series for the first time since 1981.

1998 — The New York Yankees advanced to the World Series for a record 35th time after beating the Cleveland Indians 9-5 to win the AL championship series in six games.

2002 — Adam Kennedy hit his third homer of the game in the seventh inning and the Angels erupted for a 13-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins to win the AL championship series in five games and advance to the World Series for the first time in their 42-year history.

2007 — Manny Ramirez hit his 23rd postseason homer in Boston’s 13-6 11-inning loss to Cleveland. The two-run drive broke the playoff record he had shared with former New York Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams.

2012 — The New York Yankees lost the AL championship series opener and their captain when Derek Jeter broke his left ankle moments after Detroit’s Delmon Young doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th inning, giving the Tigers a 6-4 win.

2013 — David Ortiz revived the Red Sox with a tying grand slam in the eighth inning, then Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit a winning single in the ninth that sent Boston past the Detroit Tigers 6-5 to even the AL championship series at 1-all.

2015 — The Chicago Cubs clinched a postseason series at Wrigley Field for the first time ever, getting home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 to win the NL Division Series in four games.

2018 — Justin Turner hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 to even the NL Championship Series at a game apiece.

_____

Oct. 14

1905 — Christy Mathewson blanked the Philadelphia Athletics 2-0 to give the New York Giants the World Series in five games. All were shutouts, with Mathewson getting three, Joe McGinnity one, and Chief Bender of Philadelphia one.

1929 — The Philadelphia A’s rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 and take the World Series in five games. Mule Haas’ two-run homer tied the game and Bing Miller’s RBI double won it.

1965 — Sandy Koufax tossed his second shutout to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins and the world championship in seven games.

1969 — New York’s Tommie Agee made two spectacular catches to save five runs and secure a 5-0 victory over Baltimore as the Mets took a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

1971 — Pittsburgh’s Nelson Briles threw a two-hitter against the Orioles for a 4-0 victory to give the Pirates a 3-2 edge in the World Series.

1972 — Oakland catcher Gene Tenace became the first player to hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats in the World Series, leading the Athletics to a 3-2 opening-game victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1975 — The Reds took a 2-1 lead in the World Series with a controversial 6-5, 10-inning victory over the Boston Red Sox in Cincinnati. In the 10th, Reds pinch-hitter Ed Armbrister attempted a sacrifice bunt and bounced the ball in front of the plate. Catcher Carlton Fisk fielded the ball but collided with Armbrister and threw the ball into center while trying to force Cesar Geronimo at second. Geronimo went to third — and later scored the game-winning run — and Armbrister moved to second. Home plate umpire Larry Barnett ruled there was no interference despite heated protests by the Red Sox.

1976 — Chris Chambliss hit a ninth-inning home run off Kansas City’s Mark Littell to give the New York Yankees a 7-6 victory over the Royals and their first American League pennant since 1964.

1984 — Kirk Gibson hit two home runs to lead Detroit to an 8-4 victory and the World Series in five games over the San Diego Padres.

1985 — Ozzie Smith’s one-out, ninth-inning home run off Tom Niedenfuer gave the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 3-2 lead in the National League playoffs.

1992 — The Toronto Blue Jays became the first Canadian team to reach the Series with a 9-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in Game 6 of the American League championship series.

2000 — Roger Clemens pitched a one-hitter and struck out an ALCS record 15 as the New York Yankees beat Seattle 5-0. Clemens tied the LCS record with San Francisco’s Livan Hernandez, who struck out 15 in Game 5 of the 1997 NLCS between Florida and Atlanta.

2003 — Steve Bartman, a Cubs fan, became a household name after reaching for a foul ball and deflecting a potential catch by Chicago outfielder Moises Alou in Game 6 of the NLCS. Chicago had a 3 games to 2 lead in the best of seven series and was leading Miami 3-0 in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. With one out and a man on second base, Miami’s Luis Castillo hit fly ball down the left field line which several fans along with Alou tried to catch. If Alou had caught the ball, the Cubs would have been four outs away from winning their first NL pennant since 1945. Instead the Marlins went on to score eight runs in the inning for an 8-3 victory and then won the series the next night.

2006 — Magglio Ordonez hit two home runs, including a series-ending, three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to lead Detroit to a 6-3 victory and a ALCS sweep of Oakland.

2015 — Jose Bautista wiped out the need for protests or umpire reviews with a three-run homer after three Texas Rangers errors for a 6-3 victory in the deciding Game 5 of the Division Series. Bautista’s homer capped an event-filled, 53-minute seventh inning that took a turn when Toronto catcher Russell Martin’s seemingly routine toss back to the pitcher deflected off batter Shin-Soo Choo and allowed the tiebreaking run to score.

_____

Oct. 15

1917 — The Chicago White Sox won the World Series when the New York Giants left home plate uncovered and Eddie Collins dashed home with third baseman Heinie Zimmerman chasing him in helpless pursuit.

1925 — Kiki Cuyler’s bases-loaded double in the eighth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a 9-7 victory over Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators in Game 7 of the World Series, capping a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

1946 — Enos Slaughter scored from first on Harry Walker’s double to give the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory and the World Series title in the seventh game against the Boston Red Sox.

1981 — Dave Righetti, Ron Davis and Goose Gossage combined on a 4-0 shutout of the Oakland A’s to give the New York Yankees their 33rd American League pennant.

1986 — The Boston Red Sox capped one of the greatest comebacks in history by defeating the California Angels 8-1 to win the American League pennant after trailing three games to one in the playoffs.

1986 — Ray Knight keyed a three-run ninth to tie the score and the New York Mets won their third National League pennant by beating the Houston Astros 7-6 in 16 innings in the longest postseason game.

1988 — With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Kirk Gibson hit a two-run, pinch homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 5-4 victory over Oakland in Game 1 of the World Series. Gibson, who did not start because of a strained left knee, limped around the bases as the Dodgers won one of the most dramatic games in series history.

1997 — The Cleveland Indians survived another brilliant effort by Mike Mussina and claimed their second pennant in three years, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on an 11th-inning homer by Tony Fernandez to win the AL championship series 4-2.

2003 — The Florida Marlins took their third game in a row, winning the NLCS with a 9-6 victory over Chicago in Game 7. Florida became just the ninth team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series.

2007 — With their 21st win in 22 games, the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 to sweep the NL championship series and advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

2008 — Jimmy Rollins homered in the first inning, Cole Hamels pitched his third gem of the playoffs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the bumbling Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 to win the NL championship series 4-1 for its first pennant since 1993.

2011 — Nelson Cruz and the Texas Rangers finished off the Detroit Tigers to become the American League’s first repeat champion in a decade. Cruz set a postseason record with his sixth home run of the series, Michael Young hit a pair of two-run doubles in a nine-run third inning, and the Rangers romped to a 15-5 win in Game 6 of the ALCS. Cruz had 13 RBIs in the series, another postseason record, and was selected MVP.

2016 — Miguel Montero snapped an eighth-inning tie with the third pinch-hit grand slam in postseason history, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in their NL Championship Series opener.

2017 — Justin Turner hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-1 win over the Chicago Cubs and a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

_____

Oct. 16

1909 — The Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series as rookie Babe Adams registered his third victory by beating the Detroit Tigers 8-0 in the seventh game.

1912 — Fred Snodgrass dropped a fly ball in the 10th inning that helped the Boston Red Sox score two runs and take the World Series from the New York Giants.

1962 — With the tying and winning runs in scoring position, San Francisco’s Willie McCovey hit a hard line drive at second baseman Bobby Richardson for the final out and the New York Yankees won 1-0 in Game 7 for their 20th World Series title.

1969 — The New York Mets won their fourth straight game from the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-3 triumph behind Jerry Koosman and took the World Series in five games.

1975 — Tony Perez broke an 0-for-15 slump with two home runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the World Series.

1983 — Eddie Murray hit two homers and Scott McGregor pitched a five-hitter to give Baltimore a 5-0 victory, their fourth straight, over the Philadelphia Phillies and the World Series in five games.

1985 — The Kansas City Royals captured the American League pennant with a 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7, capping a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

1999 — Pedro Martinez dominated for seven shutout innings while the Red Sox roughed up Roger Clemens in sending the New York Yankees to their most lopsided loss in postseason history, 13-1 in Game 3 of the AL championship series.

2000 — Mike Hampton pitched a three-hitter and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-0 to win the NL championship series 4-1. The Mets joined the 1997 Florida Marlins as the only wild-card teams to make the World Series.

2001 — In a matchup of pitchers who have combined for seven Cy Young Awards and 457 victories, Randy Johnson threw a three-hit masterpiece as Arizona beat Greg Maddux and the Braves 2-0 in Game 1 of the NL championship series.

2003 — Aaron Boone hit a pennant-winning homer leading off the bottom of the 11th in New York’s 6-5 win over Boston in Game 7 of the ALCS. Mariano Rivera pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the win.

2005 — The Chicago White Sox, behind Jose Contreras’ five-hitter, beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 to win the ALCS in five games, their first pennant since 1959.

2007 — Jhonny Peralta hit a three-run homer to help Cleveland defeat Boston 7-3 in Game 4 of the ALCS and move within one win of reaching the World Series. Kevin Youkilis, David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez hit consecutive homers for Boston, only the second time in postseason history.

2008 — The Boston Red Sox pulled off the major leagues’ biggest postseason comeback in 79 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on J.D. Drew’s two-out single in the ninth to stave off elimination in the AL championship series. Boston trailed 7-0 with two outs in the seventh, then rallied when David Ortiz’s three-run homer followed Dustin Pedroia’s RBI single. Drew hit a two-run homer in the eighth and Coco Crisp tied it with a two-out RBI single.

2014 — Travis Ishikawa hit the first homer to end an NL Championship Series, a three-run drive that sent San Francisco to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 5. Pinch-hitter Michael Morse homered leading off the eighth against Pat Neshek, who replaced Adam Wainwright to start the inning, to tie it 3-all.

2019 — The Los Angeles Angels hire Joe Madden as their manager.

_____