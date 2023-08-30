Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RF Alex Kirilloff and CF Byron Buxton to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Spencer Howard.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Jon Weisman vice president, communications.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Steven Wilson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Recalled LHP Ray Kerr from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RF Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luis Matos to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived G Kobi Simmons.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed Cs Trystan Colon and Keith Ishmael, TE Elijah Higgins, T Iim Manning and DBs Starling Thomas and K’Von Wallace off waivers.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DBs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, OL Justin Shaffer and Isaiah Prince Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley, DLs Timmy Horne, LaCale London and Kemoko Turay, RB Godwin Igwebuike, WRs Matthew Sexton and Xavier Malone, LB Andre Smith and TEs Parker Hesse and Tucker Fisk to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed QB Anthony Brown to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad. Signed LB Christian Kirksey to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed off waiver OL Calvin Throckmartin from N.Y. Jets, DB D’Shawn Jamison from San Francisco and LB Claudin Cherulus from New Orleans. Re-signed DBs Eric Rowe and Stantley Thomas-Oliver to the practice squad. Signed LBs Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates, DLs Travis Bell and Jalen Harris, TE Stephen Carlson, OLs Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka, WR Nsimba Webster and DBs Greg Stroman Jr. and Kendall Williamson to the practice squad. Waived QB Matt Corral, WR Derek Wright and LB Chandler Wooten.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Trent Taylor. Claimed DE Khalid Kareem off waivers from Indianapolis and DB Quindell Johnson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams. Waived DE Terrell Lewis. Waived DB A.J. Thomas and DL Terrell Lewis. Signed LBs Micha Bakersville and DeMarquis Gates, DLs Travis Bell and Jalen Harris, FB Robert Burns, TE Stephen Carlson, OLs Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka, DBs Greg Stroman Jr. and Kendall Williamson and WR Nsimba Webster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Will Grier to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed QB Kellen Mond to the practice squad. Signed G Michael Dunn, OL Alex Leatherwood and DT Maurice Hurst to the practice squad. Placed DE Alex Wright and LB Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve. Claimed DB Kahlef Hailassie from Kansas City.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DBs C.J. Goodwin and Sheldrick Redwine and RB Malik Davis to the practice squad. Re-signed WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett. Signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and OL Alex Leatherwood to the practice squad. Re-signed QB Ben DiNucci, WR David Sills and DL Tyler Lancaster to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Michael Badgley to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed TE Ben Sims from Minnesota and DB Zayne Anderson from Buffalo. Waived LB Tariq Carpenter.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed off waivers G Nick Broeker and DB Alex Austin from Buffalo.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Ronnie Harrison and DL Al Quadin Muhammad to the practice squad. Claimed DE Isaiah Land from Dallas, OL Josh Sills from Philadelphia and OT Ryan Hayes from Miami. Released WR Isaiah McKenzie. Waived DT McTelvin Agim and G/T Carter O’Donnell. Signed QB Liam Anderson, WRs Kenny Black and Mike Strachan, TE Marcel Babo, DT Donavan Mutin, CBs Caleb Sampson and Kevin Toliver, RBs Jason Huntley and D.J. Montgomery, LB Isaac Tryle-Stuart and S Al-Quan Muhammad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB Nathan Rourke and TE Josh Pederson to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DT Danny Shelton, TE Matt Bushman, RB La’Mical Perine and Deneric Prince, WR Cornell Powell and S Deon Bush to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Max Duggan to the practice squad. Claimed LB Tanner Muse off waivers from Pittsburgh. Signed OLBs Brevin Allen and Andrew Farmer, T Zach Bailey, WRs Terrell Bynum and Keelan Doss, DLs Jerrod Clark, C.J. Okoye and Christian Covington, QB Max Duggan, CB Matt Hankins, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, and G/T Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed K Brett Maher. Re-signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Parry Nickerson. Placed CB Jalen Ramsey ad OL Robert Jones on the injured reserve list. Signed CB Ethan Bonner, DE Randy Charlton, TE Tanner Conner, LBs Cameron Goode and Alexander Johnson, DT Da’Shawn Hand, WR Braylon Sanders and OL Alama Uluave to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Jalen Reagor. Signed RB Myles Gaskin and OT David Quessenberry.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed QB/WR Malik Cunningham to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed S Johnathan Abram and LB Jaylon Smith, DE Kyle Phillips to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Tommy DeVito and WR Cole Beasley. Signed OLBs Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox, TE Ryan Jones, LBs Darrian Beavers and Dyontae Johnson, CBs Amani Oruwariye and Gemon Green, S Alex Cook and DL Ryder Anderson.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EGLES — Re-signed WRs Greg Ward, Devon Allen and Britain Covey to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Desmond King. Released P Braden Mann.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed off waivers DB Kyu Blu Kelly from Baltimore and LB Thomas Drake from Las Vegas. Released CB Artie Burns.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB John Wolford to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Cade York to the practice squad. Claimed off waivers DB Kindor Vildor from Chicago.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed Ts Alex Akignbulu and Jaryd Jones-Smith, WRs Kazmeir Allen and Brycen Tremayne, TE/FB Alex Armah, DE William Bradley-King, G Mason Brooks, S Terrell Burgess, CBS Tariq Castro-Fields and Nick Whiteside II, QB Jake Fromm, RB Derrick Gore, LBs De’Jon Harris and Jabril Cox, C Nolan Laufeberf and DT Benning Potoa’e.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned C Noah Ostlund to Vaxjo (SHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed LW Austin Wagner to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER

USL Champions

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Agreed to a permanent transfer for F Korede Osundina to reigning Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.