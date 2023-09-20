UN General Assembly latest
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
Temple University president dies
Sports

Today in Sports - Miami beats New England, ending their NFL record 21 straight regular-season wins

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Sept. 21

1940 — For the first time in the history of photo finishes a triple dead heat for first place is recorded, at Willow’s Park, Victoria, British Columbia.

1955 — Rocky Marciano knocks out Archie Moore in the ninth round at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1980 — Richard Todd of the New York Jets completes an NFL record 42 passes and throws for 447 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-27 loss to San Francisco.

Other news
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes celebrates after the team defeated Texas A&M during an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Tennessee has extended coach Rick Barnes' contract through the 2027-28 season, which should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28
FILE - Dodger Stadium is viewed before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. A viral aerial video of the stadium taken after the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Hilary has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark. But the team says it was never underwater. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Warner Bros. Discovery to offer live sports on its Max streaming service
FILE - Michigan head coach Juwan Howard watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Feb. 18, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Howard underwent heart surgery Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, but is expected to make a complete recovery. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Michigan coach Juwan Howard undergoes heart surgery but is expected to make full recovery

1982 — NFL players begin a 57 day strike.

1985 — Michael Spinks wins a 15-round unanimous decision over Larry Holmes Las Vegas to win the world heavyweight title.

1985 — Montana State’s David Pandt catches 21 passes for 169 yards against Eastern Washington to set an NCAA record.

1986 — Ken O’Brien’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Walker at 2:35 in overtime ends one of the highest scoring games in NFL history as the New York Jets defeat the Miami Dolphins 51-45. O’Brien passes for 479 yards and four touchdowns, all to Walker. Miami’s Dan Marino passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns as both quarterbacks set a record with 884 combined yards passing.

1991 — U.S. Basketball announces “Dream Team” for the 1992 Olympics.

1994 — The North Carolina women’s soccer team wins its 89th straight game, setting the unofficial record for the longest winning streak in college sports. The 5-1 victory over rival N.C. State broke the mark of 88 in a row set by the UCLA men’s basketball team during the early 1970s.

1997 — The Buffalo Bills stage the third-biggest comeback in NFL history, overcoming a 26-0 deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 37-35. The Bills made the greatest comeback in the 1992 AFC playoffs, wiping out a 35-3 deficit to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime.

2003 — Sam Hornish Jr. wins the fastest open-wheel race in history at California Speedway. Hornish’s Chevrolet-powered Dallara averages 207.151 mph in the Toyota Indy 400 — breaking the previous closed course race record of 197.995, set here last year by Jimmy Vasser in a CART Champ Car event.

2008 — The United States take back the Ryder Cup with a 16 1/2-11 1/2 victory over Europe. It’s the largest margin of victory for the Americans since 1981.

2008 — Baseball says farewell to Yankee Stadium, the home of baseball’s most famous team.

2008 — Miami wins for just the second time in 22 games, ending New England’s NFL record 21 straight regular-season wins with a 38-13 win over the Patriots. Ronnie Brown scores a Miami-record four rushing touchdowns and passes for another. The 25-point loss is New England’s biggest in seven seasons at Gillette Stadium.

2014 — Tom Brady passes for 234 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 16-9 win over Oakland. The win is Brady’s 150th career victory as a starting quarterback, joining Brett Favre (186) and Peyton Manning (169) as the only quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

2018 — English golfer Oliver Fisher shoots the first round of 59 in the 46-year history of the European Tour. Fisher makes an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course in the second round of the Portugal Masters held at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Club in Vilamoura.

_____