Trio of consecutive homers lift Marlins over Astros 5-1

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.

Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. It was just the second time in franchise history — the first was in 1998 — the Marlins hit three consecutive home runs.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (7-3) threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one.

BRAVES 11, YANKEES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried allowed two runs in his first home start in more than three months, Nicky Lopez had three hits and three RBIs in a fill-in role, and Atlanta defeated New York.

Eddie Rosario drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run homer, in Atlanta’s 15-hit attack.

Fried (4-1) gave up eight hits in six-plus innings in his first home start since May 5. He returned from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 4 after missing 70 games with a left forearm strain and allowed a combined four runs in two road starts.

Lopez has a combined eight RBIs in his last two starts. He had a two-run single in the second off Clarke Schmidt (8-7) before driving in another run with a single in Atlanta’s four-run third.

RANGERS 12, ANGELS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer allowed only one infield single and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in seven innings to record his third win in three Texas starts.

Marcus Semien had two hits and a season-high five RBIs, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Three batters later, Adolis Garcia increased his AL-best RBI total to 91 with a two-run shot that was his 30th of the season.

Martin Perez followed Scherzer (12-4) to finish the combined one-hitter, extending the final string of consecutive batters retired to 22.

In the Rangers’ three-run third, one run scored on a bases-loaded walk by Patrick Sadoval (6-9) — his final batter — and another scored on a wild pitch by Griffin Canning.

Texas batted around in the third and seventh innings. Angels pitchers allowed 12 hits, walked eight – one intentionally – and threw two wild pitches through seven innings before infielder Eduardo Escobar pitched the eighth and gave up one unearned run.

ROYALS 7, MARINERS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score Samad Taylor, and Kansas City rallied to hand the playoff-contending Seattle its third straight loss.

Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit an inside-the-park homer and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals’ 5-0 lead. But it all came undone in the final two innings.

Julio Rodríguez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth to get the Royals within 5-3, then scored on a single by Eugenio Suárez. In the ninth, Josh Rojas tied it with a run-scoring single against Nick Wittgren (1-0), and Rodríguez’s RBI single put the Mariners on top.

But Matt Brash (8-4) immediately ran into trouble in the ninth. He gave up consecutive singles and Perez tied the game with a sacrifice fly. Blanco then bunted Brash’s first pitch down the first-base line, and first baseman Dylan Moore couldn’t handle it cleanly as Taylor dashed home with the game-ending run.

ROCKIES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Jones singled in the go-ahead run in a three-run eighth inning and Colorado beat Arizona to snap a five-game losing streak.

Charlie Blackmon, Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon opened the eighth inning with singles to load the bases against Joe Mantiply (1-1), the third Arizona pitcher. Scott McGough entered and retired Elias Diaz on a liner to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo before Brandon Rodgers’ two-run single tied the score and sent McMahon to third. Jones followed with his go-ahead single to center.

Matt Koch (2-0) struck out two in a 1-2-3 eighth and Justin Lawrence struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save in 14 chances

Christian Walker hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs for the Diamondbacks, who have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Merrill Kelly gave up two solo homers and struck out 11 in six innings.

METS 7, PIRATES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor became the first Met to reach 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since 2008 as New York won consecutive games for the first time this month.

Jonathan Araúz hit a two-run homer while Daniel Vogelbach and Brandon Nimmo added solo homers as the Mets scored in each of the first six innings in a home game for the first time since 1987. Pete Alonso added an RBI double.

Lindor singled off rookie Quinn Priester (2-2) in the third, doubled in the fifth and scored each time. Priester allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings.

Carlos Carrasco labored through three innings and allowed two runs and four hits. Tyson Miller (1-0) pitched two innings in his Mets’ debut and got his second career win.

CARDINALS 7, ATHLETICS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Jordan Walker hit a bases-loaded triple in the seventh inning, and St. Louis rallied for the win over Oakland in a matchup of last-place teams.

Jo Jo Romero (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals, who had lost their previous six meetings with the A’s.

In the seventh, Angel Felipe (1-1) walked the bases full with one out and gave way to Francisco Perez, who walked Lars Nootbaar on five pitches to move the Cardinals within 5-4.

Miles Mikolas departed with a 3-2 lead after yielding consecutive one-out singles in the seventh. Giovanny Gallegos, pitching on his 32nd birthday, entered and gave up a run-scoring double by Zack Gelof and a two-run single by Brown.

A’s starter JP Sears allowed three runs in five innings. Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run homer for Oakland in the fifth.

