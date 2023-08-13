Jake Burger’s walk-off single completes 5-run rally in ninth, Marlins top struggling Yankees

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger’s game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, giving the Miami Marlins an 8-7 win Sunday over the struggling New York Yankees.

New York, which led 7-1 in the sixth inning behind ace Gerrit Cole, dropped five games back of the AL’s last wild card berth and is on track to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York is 3-8-1 in its last 12 series and has lost six straight rubber games of three-game series.

Burger, who had three hits, cut the deficit to 7-2 with an RBI single in the sixth off Cole.

Holmes (4-3), who had given up three runs in 35 games since May 6, allowed Yuli Gurriel’s double leading off the ninth. Nick Fortes singled, Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked and Josh Bell hit a one-hopper that bounced off Holmes’ glove and went to the third-base side. The reliever gloved the ball and rushed a throw past first for an error as Gurriel and Fortes scored.

Luis Arraez’s triple made it 7-7. Kahnle relieved and walked Bryan De La Cruz. Burger then lined a single to left.

Jorge López (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win before 35,043, the Marlins’ season high at home.

TWINS 3, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sonny Gray tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings, reliever Caleb Thielbar pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Jordan Luplow homered to lead Minnesota past Philadelphia.

The AL Central leaders bounced back from a 13-2 loss in the series opener to win the last two games. Gray (6-5) struck out seven and pitched into the sixth inning in his eighth straight start.

Emilio Pagán retired the last two batters in the eighth and Jhoan Durán worked the ninth for his 21st save.

The Phillies finished 6-4 on a 10-game homestand that kept them in first place in the NL wild-card standings. Ranger Suarez (2-6) allowed Ludlow’s two-out homer in the first and Jorge Polanco’s RBI single in the third.

ANGELS 2, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his AL-leading 41st homer and Los Angeles beat Houston to avoid a three-game sweep.

Ohtani’s first home run since Aug. 3 put the Angels up 2-0 in the sixth inning.

Chase Silseth (4-1) allowed four hits and struck out five in five scoreless innings. Carlos Estévez struck out two in the ninth for his 25th save.

Houston’s José Urquidy (2-3) yielded three hits and one run in five-plus innings in his second start since returning from the injured list.

NATIONALS 8, ATHLETICS 7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeter Downs capped a six-run ninth with an RBI single, and Washington rallied past Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

Washington has won eight of 11 overall and 12 of its last 14 at home.

Rookie Zack Gelof homered twice for majors-worst Oakland, which fell 52 games under .500 (33-85) for the first time since going 54-108 in 1979. The A’s were swept for the 16th time this year.

Oakland closer Trevor May loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before allowing Stone Garrett’s RBI single and Ildemaro Vargas’ sacrifice fly. May exited after walking Riley Adams to reload the bases, and Kirby Snead (1-1) entered and walked pinch-hitter Dominic Smith to force in a run that made it 7-5.

Alex Call then hit a sharp grounder that shortstop Nick Allen booted for an error, allowing two runs to score. Downs floated a base hit to center to cap the unlikely comeback.

Joe La Sorsa (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for Washington for his first major league victory.

BLUE JAYS 11, CUBS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho homered and had five RBIs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched five innings to win for the first time since returning from elbow surgery, and Toronto beat Chicago to avoid a three-game sweep.

Whit Merrifield had four hits, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and two RBIs and Brandon Belt reached base four times as the Blue Jays snapped a three-game skid.

The Cubs lost for the seventh time in 25 games.

Varsho hit a three-run home run off Jameson Taillon (7-7) in Toronto’s five-run second inning, then added a two-run single off righty Hayden Wesneski in the fourth.

Ryu (1-1) allowed two unearned runs and two hits.

RED SOX 6, TIGERS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall had four RBIs that included a three-run homer, Justin Turner added a solo shot Boston beat Detroit.

Trevor Story went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two stolen bases for Boston. Connor Wong had an RBI triple and Duvall added a run-scoring single.

Boston scored six runs over five innings against former Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6).

Coming off the injured list, Garrett Whitlock (5-3) allowed an unearned run in two hitless innings and Kenley Jansen worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 27th save in 30 chances.

BREWERS 7, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings, and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of Chicago.

The Brewers pushed their NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs.

Peralta (9-8) scattered four hits and struck out six while walking three for his third straight victory.

Dylan Cease (5-6) gave up two runs in seven innings.

GUARDIANS 9, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Bibee won his seventh consecutive decision and Cleveland beat Tampa Bay to avoid a three-game sweep.

Bibee (9-2) gave up two runs, seven hits and struck out five in seven innings.

Andrés Giménez and Gabriel Arias homered for the Guardians, who had 15 hits.

Rays starter Zach Eflin (12-7), seeking to become the AL’s first 13-game winner, allowed a season-high six runs and nine hits over three innings in an 82-pitch outing.

PIRATES 4, REDS 2, GAME 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jared Triolo hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Pirates overcame a 2-0 deficit against the Reds, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Liover Peguero walked against Lucas Sims starting the seventh and pinch-hitter Endy Rodriguez walked with one out against Alex Young (4-1). Triolo, in his 116th at-bat and 128th plate appearance, drove a full-count changeup to left.

Angel Perdomo (3-2) pitched a hitless seventh inning. David Bednar worked the ninth for his 24th save in 27 chances.

