FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean music video backlash
Lottery official Rick Herrera holds an enlarged check outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1.08 billion and is the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game. . (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Powerball has a winner
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
RFK Jr. testifies at House hearing
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
New Zealand upsets Norway
In this image taken from video provided by ABC 33/40, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis speaks at a press conference, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Hoover, Ala. Police in Alabama cast doubt Wednesday on the story of Carlee Russell who set off a frantic search when she disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on the highway. Derzis said detectives were still investigating her whereabouts, but had so far been “unable to verify most of Carlee's initial statement.” (ABC 33/40 via AP)
Carlee Russell case latest
Sports

Today in Sports - Milwaukee Bucks win their 2nd NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo named MVP

By The Associated Press
 
Share

July 20

1858 — Fans are charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans pay 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.

1958 — The PGA championship calls for medal play for the first time and Dow Finsterwald beats Billy Casper.

Other news
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) goes up to dunk against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Brooks is getting a new home with the Houston Rockets after agreeing to a four-year deal worth nearly $80 million, a source told AP. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
The Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell. The Bucks agreed to keep Lopez in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers kept two of their best guards. And the Milwaukee Bucks kept their big man as the early trend in NBA free agency of most players staying put continued.
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) shoots against Miami Heat's Max Strus during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. Middleton has agreed to terms on a three-year, $102 million deal that will keep him with the Bucks, a person familiar with the situation said Friday, June 30. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
Khris Middleton agrees to remain with the Bucks on a 3-year, $102 million deal, AP source says
A person familiar with the situation says three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton has agreed to terms on a three-year, $102 million deal that will keep him with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin speaks after being introduced at a news conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as Bucks’ 1st female assistant coach
New Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as the first female assistant coach in franchise history.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, left, compete for possession of the ball during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Pool Photo via AP)
Butler starts too late, Heat fall in Game 5 after stunning run to NBA Finals
DENVER (AP) — Jimmy Butler finally showed up when the Miami Heat needed him most.

It still wasn’t quite in time.

1963 — Mary Mills wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship by three strokes over Sandra Palmer and Louise Suggs.

1974 — Carl Rosen’s Chris Evert beats Miss Musket by 50 lengths in the winner-take-all match race at Hollywood Park.

1975 — Sandra Palmer wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship by four strokes over Nancy Lopez, Joanne Carner and Sandra Post.

1976 — Hank Aaron hits his 755th and last home run.

1980 — Tom Watson wins the British Open by four strokes over Lee Trevino. Watson shoots a 13-under 271 at Muirfield Golf Links at Gullane, Scotland. Watson becomes the fourth American to win three Open titles, joining Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones and Jack Nicklaus.

1997 — Justin Leonard closes with a 65 to win the British Open at 12-under 272 at Royal Troon. Leonard, whose closing round is one of the best in major championship history, takes the lead from Jesper Parnevik with a birdie on No. 17.

2002 — Tiger Woods, trying to win the third leg of the Grand Slam, shoots his worst round (81) as a professional, knocking himself out of contention.

2008 — Padraig Harrington is the first European in more than a century to win golf’s oldest championship two years in a row. Harrington pulls away from mistake-prone Greg Norman and holds off a late charge by Ian Poulter for a four-shot victory in the British Open.

2009 — Lauren Lappin homers to start a three-run rally in the third inning, and the United States beats Australia 3-1 in the World Cup of Softball championship game at Oklahoma City.

2013 — China’s Wu Minxia and Shi Tingmao wins the first diving gold medal at the world championships in Barcelona, Spain. Wu earns a record sixth world title in the women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard.

2014 — Rory McIlroy completes a wire-to-wire victory in the British Open to capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy closes with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, winner of the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship, joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at age 25 or younger.

2015 — Zach Johnson rolls in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and outlasts Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a three-man playoff to win the British Open. Jordan Spieth, looking to win his third straight major, falls one shot short of joining the playoff.

2020 — Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score 50 goals in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League.

2021 — The Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Phoenix Suns 105-95 in game six of the NBA Finals to win their second NBA Championship. It was the fourth win in a row after falling behind 2-0 in the series. The Bucks’ F Giannis Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

_____