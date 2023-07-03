Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Riots in France
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Fourth of July history
In this image taken from video provided by ABC7 Chicago, several vehicles are stranded in the flooded viaduct at Fifth and Cicero avenues, in Chicago, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (ABC7 Chicago via AP)
NASCAR in Chicago
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ review
Sports

Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Monday, July 3

MLB

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

North Dakota Republican state, from left, Reps. Mark Sanford, Bob Martinson and Mike Nathe attend a meeting of the Legislature's Budget Section, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. The three lawmakers sit on a panel that wrote the 2023-25 budget for North Dakota's higher education system. Sanford also chairs the Legislature's interim Higher Education Committee, which will be exploring issues of potential impacts from Minnesota's North Star Promise tuition program. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
North Dakota university leaders fear ‘catastrophic implications’ of new Minnesota free tuition plan
North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities.
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions are expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Charter school lost case over skirts rule for girls, but debate over charter autonomy isn’t over
One of the mothers who successfully sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that girls wear skirts says she always knew she’d prevail.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires leaves a haze over the downtown Minneapolis skyline on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts a record 23rd air quality alert in Minnesota
Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted officials to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of Minnesota through late Wednesday night as smoky skies obscure the Minneapolis and St.
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with ‘forever chemicals’
Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers , 10:10 p.m.