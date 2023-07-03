Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Monday, July 3
MLB
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Other news
North Dakota higher education officials are deeply worried about losing students and revenue in 2024 when neighboring Minnesota makes tuition free for thousands of its residents at public colleges and universities.
One of the mothers who successfully sued a North Carolina charter school over its requirement that girls wear skirts says she always knew she’d prevail.
Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted officials to issue a record 23rd air quality alert for much of Minnesota through late Wednesday night as smoky skies obscure the Minneapolis and St.
Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers , 10:10 p.m.