Sports

Friday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Friday, June 30

MLB

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts dashes past third base coach Dino Ebel to score on a single by Freddie Freeman against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Martinez helps power Dodgers past Rockies 14-3 after a severe weather delay
J.D. Martinez had four hits, including his 19th home run to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging after the game’s start was delayed nearly two hours by severe weather, beating the Colorado Rockies 14-3.
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Aces pull away for 98-81 victory over Liberty in the first meeting of star-studded WNBA teams
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 98-81 on Thursday night in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA.
Mexico's Luis Romo (7) wins a head ball against Haiti's Frantzdy Pierrot (20) during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mexico beats Haiti 3-1 to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.