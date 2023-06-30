Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, June 30
MLB
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Other news
J.D. Martinez had four hits, including his 19th home run to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came out swinging after the game’s start was delayed nearly two hours by severe weather, beating the Colorado Rockies 14-3.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 98-81 on Thursday night in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA.
Henry Martín scored on a diving header 44 seconds into the second half, and Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 Thursday night to clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.