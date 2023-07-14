Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, July 14
MLB
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Other news
Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.
Australia and Argentina are coming off nearly identical lopsided losses in the first round of the Rugby Championship.
Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.