FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Aspartame labeled as possible cancer cause
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Trump’s classified documents trial
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
‘The Blacklist’ finale
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
Sports

Friday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Friday, July 14

MLB

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Other news
Professional NBA basketball player Jamal Murray, of the Denver Nuggets, accepts the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada extended roster for FIBA World Cup
Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.
Argentina's Los Pumas Rodrigo Bruni is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Aaron Smith during a rugby championship match at Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Australia, Argentina look to overcome poor opening matches in the Rugby Championship
Australia and Argentina are coming off nearly identical lopsided losses in the first round of the Rugby Championship.
Lucas Glover tees off on the first hole at the Barbasol Championship golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Cameron Drummond/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Lucas Glover stays hot with new long putter, leads Barbasol Championship with first-round 63
Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship.
FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. (AP Photo/Travis Bell, File)
Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.