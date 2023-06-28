A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Sports

Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Wednesday, June 28

MLB

Minnesota at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Other news
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in American soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas is greeted by manager Dave Martinez after scoring on an RBI double by Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected for 2nd time in a week
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
FILE - Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) looks toward the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic agreed Wednesday, June 28, 2023 to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic have agreed to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Peter Strzelecki, left, celebrates with catcher Victor Caratini after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Brewers send right-handed reliever Strzelecki to minors, call up lefty Pannone
The Milwaukee Brewers have sent right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville and promoted left-hander Thomas Pannone.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.