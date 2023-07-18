Tuesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Tuesday, July 18
MLB
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Other news
Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 for their eighth win in nine games.Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings in relief of lefty opener Brennan Bernardino
First-round draft pick Colin Houck will receive a $2.75 million signing bonus from the New York Mets, above the slot value of $2,607,500 for his selection at No. 32 overall last week.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.
Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.