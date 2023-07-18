A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
Tuesday’s Time Schedule

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0
Connor Wong hit a two-run double and singled in a run for a career-high three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 7-0 for their eighth win in nine games.Nick Pivetta (6-5) matched his career high with 13 strikeouts over six innings in relief of lefty opener Brennan Bernardino
Florida starting pitcher Brandon Sproat throws against LSU in the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Mets 1st-round draft pick Colin Houck gets a $2.75 million signing bonus
First-round draft pick Colin Houck will receive a $2.75 million signing bonus from the New York Mets, above the slot value of $2,607,500 for his selection at No. 32 overall last week.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor makes a catch for the final out of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Baltimore. The Dodgers won 6-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Chris Taylor hits grand slam, Dodgers stop Orioles’ 8-game win streak, 6-4
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning from Bryan Baker, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat Baltimore 6-4, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak Monday night.
Washington Nationals' Jeimer Candelario wears the home run wig as he celebrates his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Ruiz and Candelario power the Nationals to a 7-5 victory over the Cubs
Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3 for 3 with a double to lead the Washington Nationals past the Chicago Cubs 7-5.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.