Sports

Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Wednesday, July 5

MLB

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

