Sports

Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 15

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, August 15

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____