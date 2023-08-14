Sports on TV for Tuesday, August 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 15
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Championship, Shelby, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers OR Baltimore at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. Real Esteli, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Spain vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Auckland, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Australia vs. England, Semifinal, Sydney
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas