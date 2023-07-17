Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Monday, July 17
MLB
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Other news
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.
Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year’s Paris Olympics. Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.