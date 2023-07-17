Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

Monday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Monday, July 17

MLB

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Other news
FILE - Costa Rica's Raquel Rodriguez celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Panama during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup
An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means that more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva celebrates his century during the second day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
De Silva’s hundred helps Sri Lanka to 312 in the first cricket test against Pakistan
Pakistan’s pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared six wickets between them while Dhananjaya de Silva posted his 10th hundred before Sri Lanka was bowled out for 312 by lunch on Day 2 of the first cricket test.
Bill May, left, leads the United States team out to compete in the team acrobatic of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Largely unoticed by the general public, men have been participating in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming, for decades. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Oh boy! Men to compete in artistic swimming — formerly called synchro — at Paris Olympics
Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year’s Paris Olympics. Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming.
FILE - A golfer is silhouetted against the sun while teeing off on the third hole during the first round of the Women's British Open golf tournament at Royal Lytham and St Annes golf course in Lytham, north west England Thursday, Aug. 3, 2006. Kerry Bowie's daughters have dreams. Big ones. “There are some things people miss out on by not doing it,” Bowie says. “To be that young lady who plays golf, it changes things.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Golf has long been about making connections. That won’t change in an LIV-PGA Tour world
The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.