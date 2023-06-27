Tuesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Tuesday, June 27
MLB
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Other news
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson can begin building up his roster again after spending much of the past year tearing it down.
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.
Leo Carlsson had an excellent reason Tuesday to miss a youth clinic and a session with reporters before the NHL draft. The Swedish center needed some sleep.
The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils for a sixth-round pick.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona), 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.