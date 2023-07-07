Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, July 7
MLB
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Other news
José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Texas’ Adolis García are close friends and the Rays slugger expects quite a performance when the duo meet in the first-round in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby on Monday.
Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros.
Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and the Baltimore Orioles routed Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 14-1.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.