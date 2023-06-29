Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, June 29
MLB
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Other news
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history.
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.