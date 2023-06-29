New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Thursday, June 29

MLB

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Other news
Fans walks past a sportsbook attached to the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes. (AP Photo/Matt York)
A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
Haze from Canadian wildfires hangs over downtown Pittsburgh and PNC Park as fans take their seats before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history.
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first round WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg, Germany, Monday, June 26, 2023. Swiatek is expected to compete at Wimbledon next week. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, Fiule)
Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.