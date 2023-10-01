Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Norfolk (IL), Optioned RHP Bruce Zimmerman to Norfolk.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Returned RHP Jorge Alcala from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Dallas Kuechel on the 15-day IL. Designated OF Gilberto Celestino for release or assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Prelander Berroa from Arkansas (TL). Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to the Arizona Complex League (ACL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Jacob Lopez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Wes Parsons from from Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett(IL). Placed RHP Jackson Stephens on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 30.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled 2B Jared Young from the Arizona Complex League (ACL). Selected the contract of RHPs Tyler Duffey and Shane Greene from Iowa (IL). Recalled INF Jared Young from the ACL. Optioned RHP Hayden Wesneski and LHP Jordan Wicks to the ACL. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 30. Transferred RHP Michael Fulmer and INF Nick Madrigal to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Carson Spiers to the spring training complex.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from Jacksonville (IL). Designated LHP Matt Moore for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Janson Junk from Nashville (IL). Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to Arizona Complex League (ACL).

NEW YORK METS — Fired manager Buck Showalter.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Nick Nelson from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHP Michael Plassmeyer to the spring training complex.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Released G Evan Cormier from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Released G Evan Fitzpatrick, C Gabriel Dumont and G Benjamin Gaudreau from their professional tryout contracts (PTO) and returned them to Syracuse (AHL). Placed RW Mitchell Chafee and D Sean Day on waivers for reassignment. Assigned Hugo Alnefelt to Syracuse.