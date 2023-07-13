Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
Chris Paul, from left, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade do a tribute to Carmelo Anthony at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
The ESPYS
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Sports

Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Thursday, July 13

MLB

no games scheduled

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1.
D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C.
Toronto FC's Mark-Anthony Kaye, right, works against St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jackson’s first career goal leads St Louis City over Toronto 1-0
Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

WNBA

no games scheduled

MLS

no games scheduled