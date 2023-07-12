Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, July 12
WNBA
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Other news
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1.
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C.
Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.
New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
MLS
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.