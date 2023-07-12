Wednesday’s Time Schedule

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
Sports

Wednesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Wednesday, July 12

WNBA

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Other news
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda leaves the field after receiving a red card for his second yellow card, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chú, Yeimar lead Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps
Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win
Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1.
D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Inter Miami’s winless streak hits 10 in 2-2 tie with DC United
Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C.
Toronto FC's Mark-Anthony Kaye, right, works against St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jackson’s first career goal leads St Louis City over Toronto 1-0
Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC.

New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.