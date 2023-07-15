Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Saturday, July 15

MLB

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Other news
Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz chases the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Espinoza propels Earthquakes to 2-0 victory over Sounders
Cristian Espinoza scored on a first-half penalty kick and assisted on a second-half goal by Miguel Trauco to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin
Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.
Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Gavin Beavers, bottom, blocks a goal attempt by Sporting Kansas City forward Alán Pulido (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Real Salt Lake’s road streak lives on in 2-2 draw with Sporting KC
Danny Musovski and Anderson Julio scored second-half goals as Real Salt Lake came from two scores down to earn a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City, upping its unbeaten streak on the road to 11 in all competitions.
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo defends in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The first half of the match was played Tuesday, July 4, before it was delayed by a rainstorm and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 12. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw
The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids finished off a scoreless draw in a match that began on July 4 before being abandoned due to thunderstorms.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

.Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

WNBA All Star Game

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.

MLS

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

New York at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

PGA Tour - The Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

PGA Champions Tour - The Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio.

LPGA - The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Ambetter Health 200, New Hampshire

NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Colo.

Sunday, July 16

MLB

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore 1:35, p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto 1:37, p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

PGA Tour - The Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

PGA Champions Tour - The Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio.

LPGA - The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Crayon 301, New Hampshire

NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Colo.

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Toronto