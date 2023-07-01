People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Saturday, July 1

MLB

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Other news
FILE - Manchester City assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stands on the touchline during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Swindon Town and Manchester City at the County Ground stadium in Swindon, Wiltshire, England, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Austin FC announced Friday, June 30, 2023, the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Manchester City top assistant Borrell heads to US as sporting director for MLS team Austin FC
Austin FC announced Friday the hiring of top Manchester City assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell as the Major League soccer club’s sporting director.
FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
FILE -Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino is seen prior to a soccer match against Peru Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Inter Miami confirms hiring of Tata Martino, reuniting him with Lionel Messi
Inter Miami confirmed the hiring of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as coach on Wednesday, setting the stage for him to be reunited with Lionel Messi next month.
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates with forward Carlos Vela (10) after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

MLS

New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England

PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.

TENNIS

ATP - Mallorca Championships, Spain

ATP/WTA - Rothesay International, Britain

WTA — Bad Homberg Open, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Loop 121, Chicago

Sunday, July 2

MLB

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England

PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Grant Park 220, Chicago

FORMULA 1 - Austrian Grand Prix

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Lexington, Ohio