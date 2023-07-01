Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, July 1
MLB
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
MLS
New England at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England
PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.
TENNIS
ATP - Mallorca Championships, Spain
ATP/WTA - Rothesay International, Britain
WTA — Bad Homberg Open, Germany
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - The Loop 121, Chicago
Sunday, July 2
MLB
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
MLS
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England
PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Grant Park 220, Chicago
FORMULA 1 - Austrian Grand Prix
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Lexington, Ohio