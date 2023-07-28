Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended St. Louis RHP Miles Mikolas five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ during the top of the first inning of Thursday night’s game. Suspended St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol one-game with a fine for the same incident.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Declan Cronin from Charlotte (IL). Acquired C Korey Lee from Houston in exchange for RHP Kendall Graveman. Placed OF Trayce Thompson on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Bryan Shaw from Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 2B Samad Taylor from Omaha (IL). Placed 1B Nick Pratto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 27. Sent RHP Brad Keller on a rehab assignment to Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHPs Zack Weiss and Gerado Reyes to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Lucas Giolito.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul (IL). Activated RHP Dylan Floro.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Willie Calhoun from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment. Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Oswald Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Bubba Thompson from Round Rock (PCL). Placed C Jonah Heim on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Josh Sborz from the 15-day IL. Acquired C Kevin Plawecki from San Diego in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Michael Rucker to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Casey Legumina and RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) for rehab.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated L Kyle Freeland from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tommy Doyle from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Chase Anderson on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHPs Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Trayce Thompson and RHPs Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure. Designated INF Eddys Leonard and LHP Justin Bruihl for assignment. Activated LHP Amed Rosario.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Jorge Lopez.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Justin Wilson from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Bennett Sousa from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL and sent him to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) for rehab.

NEW YORK METS — Traded RHP David Robertson to Miami in exchange for 2B Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Josh Palacios from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Domingo Tapia outright to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Traded LHP Stephen Tarpley to Lexington in exchange for RHP Merandy Gonzalez.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS: Signed RHP/LHP Mizuki Akatsuka and INF Walner Espinal.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Hank Zeisler.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Cole Brannen.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Marcos Quintarar.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Andrew Merfy.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Logan Hofmann.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jared Butler to a two-way contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Emily Engstler to a seven-day contract.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Released G Abby Meyers. Signed G Abby Meyers to a second seven-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Kyron Brown. Waived CB Cam Dantzler with an injury designation. Signed WR Andy Isabella.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived RB Tiyon Evans.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Michael Bandy. Activated WR Kendall Hinton from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Nick Williams.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Tom Kennedy with an injury designation. Signed WR Trey Quinn.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed DL Jonathan Garvin on waivers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed OT George Fant to a one-year contract. Waived OT Dylan Deatherage with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Ty Scott.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LS Zach Wood to a four-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kevin Atkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Devon Witherspoon and RB Wayne Taulapapa. Waived CB Montrae Braswell.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Chris Hubbard. Waived OL James Empey.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed C Zach Benson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Nick Fea.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Victor Palsson on a permanent transfer from FC Schalke (Belgian Pro League sided K.A.S. Eupen).

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Andreas Perea on loan from Philadelphia Union through the remainder of the season in exchange for $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK CITY FC II — Signed M Jacob Arroyave.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Kelsey Dossey to a replacement player contract.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Genessee Puntigam assistant soccer coach.