Tuesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Tuesday, Oct. 10
MLB PLAYOFFS
Houston at Minnesota, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas 8:03 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Dallas at Madrid Baloncesto, at Madrid, Spain, 2:45 p.m.
Cairns Taipans at Washington, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers vs Utah, at Seattle, 10 p.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Portland, 10 p.m.
NHL
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.