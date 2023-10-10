Israel-Hamas war
Sports

Tuesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Tuesday, Oct. 10

MLB PLAYOFFS

Houston at Minnesota, 3:07 p.m.

Other news
Las Vegas Raiders' Robert Spillane is congratulated after his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Raiders intercept Jordan Love 3 times, hold on to beat Packers 17-13
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, dunks next to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, right, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sarah Phipps)
Oklahoma City’s Holmgren, San Antonio’s Wembanyama shine in preseason matchup of high draft picks
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) reacts to getting the final out by forcing out Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (3) on a fly ball in the nineth inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 5-4. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Braves rally for 5-4 win over Phillies on d’Arnaud, Riley homers and game-ending double play

Baltimore at Texas 8:03 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Dallas at Madrid Baloncesto, at Madrid, Spain, 2:45 p.m.

Cairns Taipans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs Utah, at Seattle, 10 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.