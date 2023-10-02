Beyoncé concert film
Nobel Prize
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Trump fraud trial
Ford probe
Sports

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
Share

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named David Stearns president of baseball operations.

Other news
Here’s where all the cases against Trump stand as he campaigns for a return to the White House
FILE - Land-based wind turbines in Atlantic City, N.J., turn on July 20, 2023. Two major offshore wind power projects are taking steps forward in New Jersey as the owners of one project agreed to bring the federal government in on their environmental monitoring plans at an earlier stage than has ever been done, and federal regulators said plans for another project are not expected to kill or seriously injure marine life. They come as New Jersey continues to grow as a hub of opposition to offshore wind projects from residents' groups and their political allies, mostly Republicans (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Wind power project in New Jersey would be among farthest off East Coast, company says
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who vanished during a camping trip in upstate New York. Officials fear Charlotte may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening, Sept. 30, 2023, in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany, N.Y. (Family photo via AP)
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated OL Teven Jenkins from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DL Junior Aho.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Trevor Zegran to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed Cs Rasmus Asplund and Gerald Mayhew, D Lucas Carlsson and G Evan Cormier on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Released D Stanislav Demin from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Kyle Criscuolo on waivers. Assigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).