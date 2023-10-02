Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
NEW YORK METS — Named David Stearns president of baseball operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated OL Teven Jenkins from injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DL Junior Aho.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Trevor Zegran to a three-year, entry-level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed Cs Rasmus Asplund and Gerald Mayhew, D Lucas Carlsson and G Evan Cormier on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Charlotte (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Released D Stanislav Demin from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Kyle Criscuolo on waivers. Assigned D Michael Vukojevic to Utica (AHL).