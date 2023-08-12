New York matches franchise record with 23rd win of season

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the New York Liberty beat the Chicago Sky 89-73 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

New York (23-6) equaled the franchise record for victories in a season, matching the 2015 team. While New York clinched a playoff spot Thursday night by virtue of a few other teams losing, Chicago (12-17) is currently sitting in eighth place in the standings.

The game was tied at 14 before New York scored 12 straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Betnijah Laney. The Liberty led 28-16 after the end of the first. New York held a 57-53 advantage late in the third quarter before scoring seven of the final nine points of the period.

The Liberty kept the momentum going to start the fourth, extending the advantage to 71-57 on Sabrina Ionescu’s layup with 8:23 left in the game. Chicago couldn’t get any closer the rest of the game.

Alanna Smith led the Sky with 19 points and Courtney Williams added 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

ACES 113, MYSTICS 89

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum had 19 points and 10 assists for her first double-double of the season, and the Aces beat the Mystics.

Wilson finished 17 of 25 from the field — with no 3-pointers — to reach 40 points. She became only the eighth player in WNBA history to have 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.

She scored 10 of Las Vegas’ opening 19 points and finished the half with 24 points and seven rebounds. The Aces led 57-48 at the break.

Chelsea Gray also had 19 points and 10 assists and Jackie Young added 17 points for Las Vegas (26-3).

Natasha Cloud scored 21 points and Tianna Hawkins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (13-16). Hawkins and Cloud both went down with injuries in the fourth quarter before going to the locker room.

