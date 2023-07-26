Stewart and Ionescu help New York rally from 18-down to send Seattle to 10th straight loss

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Stewart and Ionescu help New York rally from 18-down to send Seattle to 10th straight loss

By The Associated Press
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-82 on Tuesday night.

Jewell Loyd scored 22 of her 32 points in the first half for Seattle (4-19), which has lost a franchise-worst 10 straight games.

New York trailed 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. But the Liberty scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 run to get within 57-52 after 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney.

Other news
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Sun beat the Wings 88-83 behind 60 combined points from Bonner, Hayes
DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak.
From left to right, Seattle Storm forward Joyner Holmes, guard Kia Nurse (0), guard Jewell Loyd (24) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) stand together during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle looking to end franchise-worst 10-game losing streak
Seattle is in the midst of the longest losing streak in franchise history, dropping 10 straight games.
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot
Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.

Stewart sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 2:52 remaining in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 74-72, since it was 30-28 in the first half. Sami Whitcomb answered at the other end with Seattle’s 10th 3-pointer.

Whitcomb gave Seattle a 77-76 lead on a shot in the lane, but Jonquel Jones banked in a wide open 3-pointer at the other end to give New York the lead for good.

ACES 107, SKY 95

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 24 points and the Aces beat the Sky for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with six points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

Las Vegas is 6-0 since Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely. Las Vegas lost Alysha Clark when she was hit in the face

Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for Chicago (9-14).

DREAM 78, MERCURY 65

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Dream beat the Mercury.

Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as Atlanta built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored.

Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season.

Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for Atlanta (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright (1,423).

Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half and Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi (quad/toe) did not play. The Mercury shot just 36% from the field, including 5 of 24 from distance.

SUN 88, WINGS 83

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Sun beat Dallas to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak.

Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut (18-6) its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter.

Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left.

The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner also made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds to help secure it.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (13-10) with 25 points. McCowan had 21 points and 15 rebounds.