Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
Sports

Stewart scores 38 to lead Liberty over Lynx 111-76. Minnesota’s Vandersloot reaches 4,000 points

By The Associated Press
 
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot reached 4,000 points for her career and the New York Liberty coasted to a 111-76 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night.

Despite not playing in the fourth quarter, Stewart became the sixth WNBA player to score at least 35 points four times in a season. Stewart scored the most points by a player playing less than 27 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points for the Liberty (27-7), hitting three 3-pointers to move into second on the single season WNBA list with 114. Diana Taurasi had 121 for Phoenix in 2006 and Kelsey Plum had 113 last season for Las Vegas. Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney both had 15 points.

Vandersloot joined Sue Bird as the only players with 4,000 points, 2,500 assists and 1,000 rebounds.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray shoots as Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) watch during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Chelsea Gray’s triple-double leads the Aces, who end the Liberty’s 6-game win streak
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) and Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) fight for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Liberty beat the Aces 82-63 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup behind Jonquel Jones’ MVP performance
FILE - New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) and guard Sami Whitcomb (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces will meet for the first time with a championship on the line when the top two teams in the WNBA play for the Commissioner's Cup title on Tuesday night, Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Title favorites Aces and Liberty set to meet in WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final

Diamond Miller scored 18 points for the Lynx (17-18) and Aerial Powers had 15.

MYSTICS 78, ACES 62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 and Washington defeated league-leading Las Vegas.

Brittney Sykes added 14 points for the Mystics (16-18), who were 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half after going 0 for 13 in the first half. Natasha Cloud had nine assists as the team had 22 helpers on 28 baskets. Delle Donne had missed the last two games with a hip injury.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points for Las Vegas (30-5) and A’ja Wilson added 14 with 11 rebounds. The Aces play at New York on Monday. The Liberty held them to 61 points earlier this season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball