Mets launch 3 homers to beat MLB-leading Braves 10-4 for 7th win in 9 games

ATLANTA (AP) — DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the New York Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves 10-4 on Monday night despite two homers by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna.

Going ahead to stay with a four-run fifth inning, the Mets bounced back from an embarrassing series at Citi Field just over a week ago, when they lost three of four games and were outscored 40-13 in the series.

David Peterson lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Mets, one out shy of qualifying for the win. That went to Phil Bickford (3-4), who struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

After Ozuna’s second homer of the game pushed the Braves to their first lead, 4-3 in the fourth, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Daniel Vogelbach came through with consecutive RBI singles against Allan Winans (1-1).

Winans was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, including a pair of homers in the third.

PHILLIES 10, GIANTS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit an inside-the-park home run, three teammates went deep and Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings to lead Philadelphia past San Francisco in a matchup of teams leading the National League wild-card race.

Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who moved three games ahead of the Giants in the wild-card standings.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Joc Pederson homered for the Giants, who have lost four of five and 11 of 15. Sean Manaea (4-4) took the loss.

San Francisco began play 1½ games ahead of three fourth-placed teams in the race for wild-card spots. Arizona, Cincinnati and Miami entered Monday chasing a playoff spot with 64-61 marks.

Nola (11-8) was hit hard early before settling down. He wound up allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

CUBS 7, TIGERS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Yan Gomes and Nick Madrigal hit doubles in the ninth inning and Chicago held on to beat Detroit for its third straight win.

Seiya Suzuki hit a homer for the second straight day and a three-run second inning helped the Cubs take an early lead.

Daniel Palencia (3-0) retired two batters and stranded two runners in the eighth to keep the score tied after Michael Fulmer gave up three runs in the inning against his former team. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Beau Brieske (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits in the ninth.

Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit home runs for the second game in a row, clearing the fences on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning to cut Detroit’s deficit to 4-2.

PIRATES 11, CARDINALS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joshua Palacios hit a three-run home run and had a career-high five RBIs to help Pittsburgh send last-place St. Louis to its fifth loss in six games.

Palacios’ drive capped a four-run fourth inning to put the Pirates ahead 8-0 and chased starter Drew Rom (0-1), who was a loser in his big league debut.

Connor Joe tripled three times and rookie Endy Rodriguez also had three hits for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen, Palacios and Alika Williams added two hits each as Pittsburgh finished with 16.

Bailey Falter (1-7) allowed one run in six innings for his first win since Sept. 30, while pitching for Philadelphia against Washington. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

