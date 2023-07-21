Friday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Friday, July 21
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Other news
Everything moves so fast.
A diving one-handed save from 22-year-old goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denied international soccer’s leading scorer Christine Sinclair and played a pivotal role in Nigeria holding Olympic champion Canada to a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup.
Goodbye, sun. Hello, traditional British Open weather. Thick clouds, wind and a few rain drops greet the second round at Royal Liverpool on Friday.
Police said the two men who were killed at a New Zealand construction site were in their 40s and had worked alongside the gunman before he went on his rampage.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
WNBA
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Melbourne, Australia
Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. Thursday
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m.
At Wellington, New Zealand
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m.