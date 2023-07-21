Friday’s Time Schedule

England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Other news
Philippe Planet poses for a portrait with his daughter Laurine and grandson Evan Bousset in their tricolour Citroen 2CV during the tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 167 kilometers (104 miles) with start in Vulcania and finish in Issoire, France, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
AP photographers take a look at characters on the Tour de France with a colorful portrait gallery
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Nigeria’s Nnadozie denies Canada’s prolific scorer Sinclair in a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup
A diving one-handed save from 22-year-old goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denied international soccer’s leading scorer Christine Sinclair and played a pivotal role in Nigeria holding Olympic champion Canada to a 0-0 draw at the Women’s World Cup.
Spain's Adrian Otaegui play his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Live updates | Rain and wind greet Day 2 of British Open
Goodbye, sun. Hello, traditional British Open weather. Thick clouds, wind and a few rain drops greet the second round at Royal Liverpool on Friday.
Police interview construction workers in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. A gunman killed and injured people at a construction site in New Zealand’s largest city, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament, authorities said. (Jason Oxenham/New Zealand Herald via AP)
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
Police said the two men who were killed at a New Zealand construction site were in their 40s and had worked alongside the gunman before he went on his rampage.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Melbourne, Australia

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. Thursday

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1 a.m.

At Wellington, New Zealand

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m.