Yankees top Orioles 8-4 behind Torres’ 2-run homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Tuesday.

Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. Frazier went deep after a catchable fly by Jordan Westburg that left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera broke in on and played into a double.

With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a three-run homer while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Twins against the Royals.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort.

Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.

Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer.

MARLINS 15, CARDINALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Marlins beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.

Wainwright (3-4) had his third consecutive outing of less than four innings. He was lifted after consecutive one-out walks in the fourth. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and the Reds beat the Nationals.

Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.

De La Cruz had three singles batting right-handed and one left-handed. The switch-hitting rookie sensation was robbed of his first career five-hit game by Nationals center fielder Derek Hill’s diving catch on a line drive in the eighth.

Jonathan India hit two home runs, Nick Senzel had a three-run shot and the Reds stole five bases. They’ve won three in a row and six of their past seven.

