Yankees top Orioles 8-4 behind Torres’ 2-run homer

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

By The Associated Press
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Tuesday.

Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. Frazier went deep after a catchable fly by Jordan Westburg that left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera broke in on and played into a double.

With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.

Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger (16) is congratulated by Mauricio Dubon (14) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies
Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Nola beats former teammate Eflin as the Phillies beat AL-leading Rays 3-1 for 10th straight road win
Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, July 3, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Snell helps quiet Ohtani and Trout; Bogaerts hits 3-run shot in Padres’ 10-3 win over Angels
Blake Snell helped keep All-Star sluggers Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the ballpark, and Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer that sent the disappointing San Diego Padres to a 10-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

TWINS 9, ROYALS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a three-run homer while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Twins against the Royals.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort.

Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.

Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer.

MARLINS 15, CARDINALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice and had four RBIs and the Marlins beat St. Louis in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.

Wainwright (3-4) had his third consecutive outing of less than four innings. He was lifted after consecutive one-out walks in the fourth. The 41-year-old Wainwright gave up seven runs, four earned, and seven hits.

REDS 8, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and the Reds beat the Nationals.

Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing.

De La Cruz had three singles batting right-handed and one left-handed. The switch-hitting rookie sensation was robbed of his first career five-hit game by Nationals center fielder Derek Hill’s diving catch on a line drive in the eighth.

Jonathan India hit two home runs, Nick Senzel had a three-run shot and the Reds stole five bases. They’ve won three in a row and six of their past seven.

